His Majesty Sultan Qaboos congratulat...

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos congratulates Senegalese president

Monday Apr 3

In his cable, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said expressed his sincere congratulations along with his best wishes of good health and happiness to President Macky Sall and his country's friendly people further progress and prosperity. Photo-ONA In his cable, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said expressed his sincere congratulations along with his best wishes of good health and happiness to President Macky Sall and his country's friendly people further progress and prosperity.

Chicago, IL

