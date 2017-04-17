Gambia: Senegal-Gambia to Meet, Discuss Issues Affecting Them
Public and Private sectors institutions from the Gambia and Senegal are expected to converge at the Senegalese capital, Dakar to discuss issues affecting the two countries. Saikou B. Jarjue, Director of Finance and Administration, Senegalo-Gambian Permanent Secretariat said the forum is meant to take Gambian companies to Dakar for a business networking for them to interact on issues affecting both countries.
