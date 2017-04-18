Cranes to play Senegal in friendly match

Uganda Cranes will have to gauge their preparedness for the 2019 Nations Cup qualifier with a friendly match against Senegal in Dakar on June 6, 2017. FUFA has announced that it had accepted a proposal by Uganda Cranes technical team led by Milutin Sredejovic to play the friendly match as the national team heads to Cape Verde for the AFCON qualifier.

