Completed The Ultimate Road Trip: From Dakar To Moscow In Record Time

April 26, 2017: Rainer Zietlow drove his Volkswagen Amarok V6 TDI, fitted with Goodyear Wrangler All-Terrain Adventure tires, from Dakar to Moscow in 3 days, 4 hours and 54 minutes. With this achievement Rainer Zietlow and his team have set a world record for the fastest drive from Dakar to Moscow.

