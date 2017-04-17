.com | From exile to appeal: Key dates since Habre fled Chad
Dakar - Key dates in Chad since the overthrow of former dictator Hissene Habre to his appeal against a life sentence for war crimes and crimes against humanity alleged to have occurred between 1982 and 1990: December 11, 1990: Habre is overthrown by rebel troops led by Idriss Deby and flees to Senegal where he gets political asylum. His regime is accused by rights groups of brutally repressing, torturing or killing opponents since 1982.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|France, Senegal to expand fight in region again... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|sana
|1
|Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15)
|Sep '16
|Cosaan-Seereer
|2
|South African President Jacob Zuma Must Pay Up,... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mabale MG
|1
|Two More 'High' Risk Detainees Transferred from... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mikey
|2
|Kosovo Marks Independence Day Amid Doom and Gloom (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|SunceTiKrvavo
|9
|To participate in sex movies and to become a po... (Jun '13)
|Jan '15
|pannu punjabi
|5
|Michaelle Jean new head of la Francophonie (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Education Department
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC