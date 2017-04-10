Caster, Thuli among New African Woman...

Caster, Thuli among New African Woman Awards nominees

Olympic gold medallist Caster Semenya and former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela are among the nominees of the much-anticipated New African Woman Awards 2017. The New African Woman magazine announced on Friday it's final nominees for the second edition of the popularly-received 'New African Woman Forum' which will be held in Dakar, Senegal, on 12 and 13 April.

Chicago, IL

