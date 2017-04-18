Capital Voices: 'Valentine's Day was ...

Capital Voices: 'Valentine's Day was my first day. It was like baptism by fire'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: Ottawa Citizen

In anticipation of Canada's sesquicentennial celebrations, the Citizen's Bruce Deachman has been out in search of Ottawans - 150 of them - to learn their stories of life and death, hope and love, obsession and fear. We'll share one person's story every day until Canada Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News France, Senegal to expand fight in region again... (Oct '16) Oct '16 sana 1
News Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15) Sep '16 Cosaan-Seereer 2
News South African President Jacob Zuma Must Pay Up,... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Mabale MG 1
News Two More 'High' Risk Detainees Transferred from... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Mikey 2
News Kosovo Marks Independence Day Amid Doom and Gloom (Feb '15) Mar '15 SunceTiKrvavo 9
To participate in sex movies and to become a po... (Jun '13) Jan '15 pannu punjabi 5
News Michaelle Jean new head of la Francophonie (Nov '14) Nov '14 Education Department 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,028 • Total comments across all topics: 280,426,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC