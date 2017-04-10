Brilliant, Genre-Blurred African Pop ...

Brilliant, Genre-Blurred African Pop Artists Thrive in Age of Xenophobia

African music is at the core of a vast array of music from the Americas: gospel, blues, jazz, rock & roll, R&B, samba, son, soul, salsa, disco, calypso, reggae, hip-hop, house, techno. Back in the motherland, meanwhile, feedback loops involving these hybrids shaped others in turn - one reason African pop is such a rich, hall-of-mirrors listening experience.

Chicago, IL

