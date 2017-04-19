Another 17 mass graves found in centr...

Another 17 mass graves found in central Congo, UN says

Wednesday Apr 19

DAKAR, Senegal - Investigators have confirmed another 17 mass graves in central Congo, bringing the number to 40 discovered since clashes between soldiers and a local militia intensified in August, the United Nations human rights office said Wednesday, adding that Congolese soldiers reportedly killed at least 114 people, including 41 children. The recent violence in once-calm Central Kasai province has included the killing of an American and a Swedish investigator for the U.N. last month, alarming the international community.

