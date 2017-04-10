Alland-robert-senegal-acaica-gum-kim-...

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Dairy Foods

After a harvester makes a superficial "scrape" along the trunk and branches, a tree's defense system exudes the gum just as our own bodies would send immune chemicals to the site of a new wound. At an acacia tree nursery in Senegal, new trees are started and tended to until they are ready to be transplanted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dairy Foods.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News France, Senegal to expand fight in region again... (Oct '16) Oct '16 sana 1
News Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15) Sep '16 Cosaan-Seereer 2
News South African President Jacob Zuma Must Pay Up,... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Mabale MG 1
News Two More 'High' Risk Detainees Transferred from... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Mikey 2
News Kosovo Marks Independence Day Amid Doom and Gloom (Feb '15) Mar '15 SunceTiKrvavo 9
To participate in sex movies and to become a po... (Jun '13) Jan '15 pannu punjabi 5
News Michaelle Jean new head of la Francophonie (Nov '14) Nov '14 Education Department 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,634 • Total comments across all topics: 280,298,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC