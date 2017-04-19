Aid group says Cameroon expelling refugees to Nigeria
DAKAR, Senegal - The Doctors Without Borders aid group says it has witnessed Cameroon's military returning Nigerian refugees to their country as the number of people fleeing hunger and Boko Haram extremist violence there has mounted. The medical charity said Wednesday its teams have observed refugees being returned to Nigeria several times last year and this year.
