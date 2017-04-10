Africa: Gambia's Fatoumatta Jallow Tambajan - Vice President's...

Africa: Gambia's Fatoumatta Jallow Tambajan, Minister of Women Affairs and Overseer - Vice President's Office, is the New African Woman of Year Mme Fatoumatta Jallow-Tambajang, Vice-PrA©sidente de la Gambie dA©signA©e Femme Africaine de l'AnnA©e par New African Woman Forum. The fearless Gambian human rights activist won New African Woman magazine's Woman of the Year Award at the their Award ceremony that took place in Dakar last night.

