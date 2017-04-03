The Global Gig Economy and its Implications for African Digital Workers
Professor Graham, addressing the 4th UNI Africa Conference in Dakar, Senegal , warned of the danger of 'parasitic capitalism' where digital companies give little back to the places where they are embedded and platform workers are left to fend for themselves. UNI Global Union General Secretary Philip Jennings' said research into the Future World of Work followed by action was crucial, "We have to face the reality - the research that has been undertaken by Oxford University, the World Economic Forum, the OECD and others all points to a bleak future of employment which cuts across many sectors.
