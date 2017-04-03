Senegal's New Mining Code

Senegal's New Mining Code

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: JD Supra

Senegal has officially introduced its new mining code, which has been a work in progress since 2012 when proposals were first made to revise the former mining code introduced in 2003. In recognising the potential that the mining industry holds for Senegal, President Macky Sall made reform of the mining industry a key priority following his election in early 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News France, Senegal to expand fight in region again... Oct '16 sana 1
News Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15) Sep '16 Cosaan-Seereer 2
News South African President Jacob Zuma Must Pay Up,... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Mabale MG 1
News Two More 'High' Risk Detainees Transferred from... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Mikey 2
News Kosovo Marks Independence Day Amid Doom and Gloom (Feb '15) Mar '15 SunceTiKrvavo 9
To participate in sex movies and to become a po... (Jun '13) Jan '15 pannu punjabi 5
News Michaelle Jean new head of la Francophonie (Nov '14) Nov '14 Education Department 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,104 • Total comments across all topics: 280,054,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC