Senegal's New Mining Code
Senegal has officially introduced its new mining code, which has been a work in progress since 2012 when proposals were first made to revise the former mining code introduced in 2003. In recognising the potential that the mining industry holds for Senegal, President Macky Sall made reform of the mining industry a key priority following his election in early 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|France, Senegal to expand fight in region again...
|Oct '16
|sana
|1
|Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15)
|Sep '16
|Cosaan-Seereer
|2
|South African President Jacob Zuma Must Pay Up,... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mabale MG
|1
|Two More 'High' Risk Detainees Transferred from... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mikey
|2
|Kosovo Marks Independence Day Amid Doom and Gloom (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|SunceTiKrvavo
|9
|To participate in sex movies and to become a po... (Jun '13)
|Jan '15
|pannu punjabi
|5
|Michaelle Jean new head of la Francophonie (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Education Department
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC