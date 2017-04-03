President Akufo-Addo courts investors, outlines programme for economic transformation
The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has outlined his programme for the social and economic transformation of the country, and is therefore urging investors and CEOs of the largest African and international companies to invest in Ghana. This programme of social and economic transformation, according to President Akufo-Addo, is hinged on restructuring the governance institution of the country, modernising agriculture to enhance its productivity, a clear industrial policy, and rationalising the financial sector so that it supports growth in agriculture, and growth in manufacturing and industry.
