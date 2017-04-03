President Akufo-Addo courts investors...

President Akufo-Addo courts investors, outlines programme for economic transformation

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 25 Read more: GhanaWeb

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has outlined his programme for the social and economic transformation of the country, and is therefore urging investors and CEOs of the largest African and international companies to invest in Ghana. This programme of social and economic transformation, according to President Akufo-Addo, is hinged on restructuring the governance institution of the country, modernising agriculture to enhance its productivity, a clear industrial policy, and rationalising the financial sector so that it supports growth in agriculture, and growth in manufacturing and industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News France, Senegal to expand fight in region again... Oct '16 sana 1
News Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15) Sep '16 Cosaan-Seereer 2
News South African President Jacob Zuma Must Pay Up,... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Mabale MG 1
News Two More 'High' Risk Detainees Transferred from... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Mikey 2
News Kosovo Marks Independence Day Amid Doom and Gloom (Feb '15) Mar '15 SunceTiKrvavo 9
To participate in sex movies and to become a po... (Jun '13) Jan '15 pannu punjabi 5
News Michaelle Jean new head of la Francophonie (Nov '14) Nov '14 Education Department 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,065 • Total comments across all topics: 280,054,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC