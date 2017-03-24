Orchestra Baobab's New Album Streamin...

Orchestra Baobab's New Album Streaming on NPR First Listen

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

West Africa's iconic dance-band, Orchestra Baobab's highly anticipated album, Tribute To Ndiouga Dieng is now streaming exclusively on NPR's "First Listen." Of the record, NPR proclaims, "Tribute to Ndiouga Dieng is full of charm and easy grace...Long live Orchestra Baobab."

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News France, Senegal to expand fight in region again... Oct '16 sana 1
News Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15) Sep '16 Cosaan-Seereer 2
News South African President Jacob Zuma Must Pay Up,... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Mabale MG 1
News Two More 'High' Risk Detainees Transferred from... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Mikey 2
News Kosovo Marks Independence Day Amid Doom and Gloom (Feb '15) Mar '15 SunceTiKrvavo 9
To participate in sex movies and to become a po... (Jun '13) Jan '15 pannu punjabi 5
News Michaelle Jean new head of la Francophonie (Nov '14) Nov '14 Education Department 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,104 • Total comments across all topics: 280,054,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC