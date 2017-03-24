Orchestra Baobab's New Album Streaming on NPR First Listen
West Africa's iconic dance-band, Orchestra Baobab's highly anticipated album, Tribute To Ndiouga Dieng is now streaming exclusively on NPR's "First Listen." Of the record, NPR proclaims, "Tribute to Ndiouga Dieng is full of charm and easy grace...Long live Orchestra Baobab."
