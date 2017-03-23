First Listen: Orchestra Baobab, 'Trib...

First Listen: Orchestra Baobab, 'Tribute to Ndiouga Dieng'

One of West Africa's most charming bands is back - again. Almost a decade after the group's last album and nearly 50 years since its founding, Senegal's Orchestra Baobab is swaggering back onto international dance floors with its silk, sultry songs, layering Afro-Cuban sounds with local traditions and pop styles from across Senegal and elsewhere in West Africa.

