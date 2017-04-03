Final Member Of Movie & Music Counter...

Final Member Of Movie & Music Counterfeiting Ring Sentenced To Prison

Thursday Mar 23

The last of a ring of convicted DVD and CD counterfeiters has been sentenced to five years in federal prison and ordered to pay $70,894 in restitution to the MPAA and the Recording Industry Association of America. Mamadou Aliou Simakha, of Dakar, Senegal, who was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Atlanta, was convicted of conspiring to reproduce tens of thousands of copyrighted movies and songs, which the U.S. Department of Justice says would have been worth more than $769,000 had they been legitimate.

Chicago, IL

