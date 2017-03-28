Congo finds 2 Caucasian bodies in are...

Congo finds 2 Caucasian bodies in area where UN experts lost

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: The Washington Post

DAKAR, Senegal - Congo's government says the bodies of two Caucasians and a Congolese have been found in the Central Kasai region where two U.N. experts and their colleagues recently disappeared. Government spokesman Lambert Mende told Top Congo FM on Tuesday that national police confirmed the discovery of the male and female Caucasians and one Congolese.

