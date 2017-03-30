Cobain's last photographer turns his ...

Cobain's last photographer turns his lens to African music

Thursday Mar 30

Dakar: Best known for taking the last professional images of Kurt Cobain before his suicide, French photographer Youri Lenquette's newest exhibition reveals an eye now firmly fixed on Africa's most vibrant musicians. A longtime documenter of punk, rock and grunge stars, Lenquette is these days just as likely to be found on a Dakar terrace or Abidjan club floor, rubbing shoulders with the artists who have made those cities' vibes famous.

Chicago, IL

