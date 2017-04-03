African Governments Secure International Airports with Securiport's...

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to recent media reports in Dakar, Senegal, a French National who was apprehended for acts of armed robbery and wanted by Interpol, was intercepted and detected through Securiport 's Integrated Immigration Control System . With the intelligent watch-list management database implemented at the International Airport of Dakar, security authorities on-site were alerted immediately and were able to intercept the suspect.

