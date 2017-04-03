Africa: Western Sahara Dispute Blocks Economic Talks But Work Proceeds

The tenth annual meetings of African finance ministers, jointly hosted by the African Union and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa , have been abruptly adjourned over a dispute on the status of the Saharan Arab Democratic Republic . The event, in the Senegalese capital, Dakar, was due to run from March 23 to 28 under the theme, "Growth, Inequality and Unemployment."

