Youssou N'Dour mourns death of 'little brother' blind singer Mbaye

Dakar, Senegal- Senegalese music star Youssou N'Dour led the tributes Tuesday to young blind singer Ablaye Mbaye who collapsed and died in a recording studio in Dakar. The 35-year-old singer -- who had toured the world with N'Dour's Super Etoile de Dakar band -- suddenly fell ill Monday while recording his new album "General Interest", friends told AFP.

