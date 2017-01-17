Wife, Children allegedly abandon Jammeh, flee Banjul
Unconfirmed reports said that as tension continued to mount, the wife and children of the outgoing Gambian president, Yahya Jammeh allegedly abandoned him and have equally fled the country's capital of Banjul on the eve of the deadline given Jammeh by the ECOWAS and the African Union to step down. The Senegalese Government gave Jammeh till midnight of 18th January, 2017 to vacate presidency seat or he would be ousted militarily.
