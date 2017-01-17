Who is Gambia's new leader? A look at Adama Barrow

In this Saturday Dec. 3, 2016 file photo, Gambian President elect Adama Barrow sits for an interview with the Associated Press at his residence in Yundum, Gambia. Barrow waits to take up the reins of power, as Gambian President Yahya Jammeh clings to power Wednesday Jan. 18, 2017, after more than two decades governing the west African country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.