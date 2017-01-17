The Latest: UN official says mediator...

The Latest: UN official says mediators making good progress

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

The Latest on Gambia's political crisis, sparked by defeated leader Yahya Jammeh's refusal to leave office : A United Nations official with knowledge of the process says mediators are making good progress to facilitate a peaceful transition of power in Gambia. Regional leaders have been meeting with defeated leader Yahya Jammeh in a last-ditch effort to get him to step aside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News France, Senegal to expand fight in region again... Oct '16 sana 1
News Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15) Sep '16 Cosaan-Seereer 2
News South African President Jacob Zuma Must Pay Up,... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Mabale MG 1
News Two More 'High' Risk Detainees Transferred from... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Mikey 2
News Kosovo Marks Independence Day Amid Doom and Gloom (Feb '15) Mar '15 SunceTiKrvavo 9
To participate in sex movies and to become a po... (Jun '13) Jan '15 pannu punjabi 5
News Michaelle Jean new head of la Francophonie (Nov '14) Nov '14 Education Department 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,773 • Total comments across all topics: 278,102,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC