The Latest: UN official says mediators making good progress

The Latest on Gambia's political crisis, sparked by defeated leader Yahya Jammeh's refusal to leave office : A United Nations official with knowledge of the process says mediators are making good progress to facilitate a peaceful transition of power in Gambia. Regional leaders have been meeting with defeated leader Yahya Jammeh in a last-ditch effort to get him to step aside.

