The Latest: Barrow, still in Senegal, prays for Gambia peace

The Latest on Gambia's political crisis, sparked by defeated leader Yahya Jammeh's refusal to leave office : The Twitter account run by supporters of Adama Barrow posted a photo Friday evening of Barrow praying with Senegal President Macky Sall. Barrow was sworn in Thursday at Gambia's embassy in neighboring Senegal, where he has been for several days amid fears for his safety.

