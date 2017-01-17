Senegal troops head for Gambia as Jammeh mandate expires - sources
Jan 18 Columns of Senegalese troops moved to the Gambian border on Wednesday, threatening military action against President Yahya Jammeh, who has refused to accept a December election defeat, military sources and residents of towns near the border said. Residents of the towns of Diouloulou and Ziguinchor in southern Senegal reported troop movements towards the Gambian frontier from midnight onwards.
