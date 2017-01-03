Senegal president receives Omani envoy's credentials
President Macky Sall of Republic of Senegal received Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Sulaiman Al A'amri, at the presidential palace in Dakar yesterday. - ONA President Macky Sall of Republic of Senegal received Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Sulaiman Al A'amri, at the presidential palace in Dakar yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|France, Senegal to expand fight in region again...
|Oct '16
|sana
|1
|Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15)
|Sep '16
|Cosaan-Seereer
|2
|South African President Jacob Zuma Must Pay Up,... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mabale MG
|1
|Two More 'High' Risk Detainees Transferred from... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mikey
|2
|Kosovo Marks Independence Day Amid Doom and Gloom (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|SunceTiKrvavo
|9
|To participate in sex movies and to become a po... (Jun '13)
|Jan '15
|pannu punjabi
|5
|Michaelle Jean new head of la Francophonie (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Education Department
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC