Senegal: Israel Cuts Aid to Dakar

9 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Senegal become the first country to incur Israel's wrath over the December 23 UN Security Council vote, after Tel Aviv announced it was cutting aid and cancelled a planned visit by Senegalese Foreign Minister Mankeur Ndiaye. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a series of diplomatic steps against the countries that co-sponsored the anti-Israeli resolution in the UN Security Council -- Senegal, New Zealand, Venezuela and Malaysia.

