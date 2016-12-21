Senegal: Israel Cuts Aid to Dakar

Senegal become the first country to incur Israel's wrath over the December 23 UN Security Council vote, after Tel Aviv announced it was cutting aid and cancelled a planned visit by Senegalese Foreign Minister Mankeur Ndiaye. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a series of diplomatic steps against the countries that co-sponsored the anti-Israeli resolution in the UN Security Council -- Senegal, New Zealand, Venezuela and Malaysia.

