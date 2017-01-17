Senegal: Around 45,000 have fled political uncertainty in The Gambia
Around 45,000 people are now reported to have arrived in Senegal from The Gambia - according to the Senegalese Government, amid the ongoing political uncertainty as Senegalese and West African troops entered the country on Thursday. It is feared that more people may continue to flee as the situation remains tense.
