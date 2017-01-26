Senate Confirms Mike Pompeo as CIA Director
Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton collapsed while giving the State of the State speech in his state on Monday night. Dayton, 69, had been speaking for about 45... -- Gambia's new president Adama Barrow says he will return home now that the country's longtime former leader, Yahya Jammeh, has left the country.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|France, Senegal to expand fight in region again...
|Oct '16
|sana
|1
|Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15)
|Sep '16
|Cosaan-Seereer
|2
|South African President Jacob Zuma Must Pay Up,... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mabale MG
|1
|Two More 'High' Risk Detainees Transferred from... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mikey
|2
|Kosovo Marks Independence Day Amid Doom and Gloom (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|SunceTiKrvavo
|9
|To participate in sex movies and to become a po... (Jun '13)
|Jan '15
|pannu punjabi
|5
|Michaelle Jean new head of la Francophonie (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Education Department
|1
