Gambian President Yahya Jammeh arrives at a polling station with his wife, Zineb, during the presidential election in Banjul, Gambia, Dec. 1, 2016. Gambian President Yahya Jammeh was right to fire 12 top envoys who failed to defend the Banjul government after the disputed December 1 election, the country's acting U.N. ambassador says.

