Rethinking Empires

Friday Jan 6

In The Reawakening of the Arab World: Challenge and Change in the Aftermath of the Arab Spring , and Russia and the Long Transition from Capitalism to Socialism , Samir Amin unpacks Empires, past and current, with deep insights about politics, power and trade spanning centuries. There is no time like that of US president-elect Trump to read Amin, director of the Third World Forum in Dakar, Senegal.

