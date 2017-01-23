President of Gambia Leaves For Exile, Allowing For First Peaceful Transfer Of Power
Adama Barrow was sworn in as President of Gambia at Gambia's embassy in Dakar Senegal on Thursday in the nation's first peaceful and democratic transfer of power. After weeks of uncertainty and political tension, the longtime ruler of Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, has boarded a plane to fly into exile.
