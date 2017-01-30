President Barrow arrives to take power

President Adama Barrow arrived in The Gambia on Thursday to a jubilant welcome marking the beginning of the west African nation's first democratic transfer of power, AFP journalists said. Dressed in flowing white robes and cap, Barrow stepped off the plane, with heavily-armed troops from Senegal and Nigeria standing by as his plane landed from Senegal, where he had taken shelter on January 15. A handout photo released by the Senegalese Presidency shows Adama Barrow being sworn in as president of Gambia at the Gambian embassy in Dakar on January 19, 2017.

