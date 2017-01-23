Pres Zuma Urges New Envoys To Strengt...

Pres Zuma Urges New Envoys To Strengthen Relations, Explore South Africa

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

South African President Jacob Zuma received Letters of Credence from 15 ambassadors and high commissioners-designate. The countries that handed their credence letters were Myanmar, Egypt, El Salvador, Tunisia, Romania, Vietnam, Mauritius, Bulgaria, Djibouti, Saharawi, Seychelles, Qatar, New Zealand, Senegal and France.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News France, Senegal to expand fight in region again... Oct '16 sana 1
News Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15) Sep '16 Cosaan-Seereer 2
News South African President Jacob Zuma Must Pay Up,... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Mabale MG 1
News Two More 'High' Risk Detainees Transferred from... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Mikey 2
News Kosovo Marks Independence Day Amid Doom and Gloom (Feb '15) Mar '15 SunceTiKrvavo 9
To participate in sex movies and to become a po... (Jun '13) Jan '15 pannu punjabi 5
News Michaelle Jean new head of la Francophonie (Nov '14) Nov '14 Education Department 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,913 • Total comments across all topics: 278,221,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC