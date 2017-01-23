Pres Zuma Urges New Envoys To Strengthen Relations, Explore South Africa
South African President Jacob Zuma received Letters of Credence from 15 ambassadors and high commissioners-designate. The countries that handed their credence letters were Myanmar, Egypt, El Salvador, Tunisia, Romania, Vietnam, Mauritius, Bulgaria, Djibouti, Saharawi, Seychelles, Qatar, New Zealand, Senegal and France.
