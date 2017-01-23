Orchestra Baobab to Release New Album...

Orchestra Baobab to Release New Album 'Tribute to Ndiouga Dieng,' 3/31

Monday Jan 23

West Africa's iconic dance-band, Orchestra Baobab will release their new album Tribute To Ndiouga Dieng on March 31 via World Circuit Records. The album is their first in nearly a decade and comes almost half a century since their formation.

