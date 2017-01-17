No word from Jammeh as midnight deadline arrives in Gambia

Virginia is set to execute an inmate convicted of killing a family of four in their Richmond home on New Year's Day 2006 Virginia set to execute an inmate convicted of killing a family of four in their Richmond home on New Year's Day 2006 The worst area of drought in California has significantly narrowed to a small region northwest of Los Angeles that has stubbornly failed to benefit from Pacific storms that have drenched much of the state since the... The worst area of drought in California has significantly narrowed to a small region northwest of Los Angeles that has stubbornly failed to benefit from Pacific storms that have drenched much of the state since the fall and are lining up again A Milwaukee man says a Wisconsin sheriff who's gained prominence for his outspoken support of Donald Trump detained him after a flight for shaking his head at the lawman South Carolina lawmaker ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.