Nigeria leader heads delegation to Gambia in election crisis

Monday Jan 9 Read more: Houston Chronicle

Nigeria Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazau , left, welcome Senegal President Macky Sall, centre, and Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari, right, before a meeting in Abuja, Nigeria, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Officials say Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari will lead three West African heads of state to Gambia on Wednesday in an effort to persuade its longtime leader to step down.

