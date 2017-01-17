Nigeria: Govt Confirms Deployment of Fighter Jets, Soldiers to Gambia

The Nigerian government has confirmed that it has deployed fighter jets and at least 200 soldiers to join their Senegalese counterparts for a Gambian mission. "The Nigerian Air Force has deployed to Senegal as part of Nigerian contingent of Economic Community of West African States Military Intervention in Gambia - a standby force tasked by ECOWAS Heads of State to enforce the December 1, 2016 election mandate in the The Gambia," Mr. Famuyiwa, a Group Captain, said.

