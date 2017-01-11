Nigeria: Dangote, Others, to Pay New Cement Tax in Senegal
The government of Senegal has slammed a new cement tax of $4.84 per ton of cement on the country's three cement plants run by Dangote Cement, Ciments du Sahel and Sococim. It was further learnt that the tariff increase has been attributed to a 25 percent surge in exports, although local sales have also risen slightly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|France, Senegal to expand fight in region again...
|Oct '16
|sana
|1
|Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15)
|Sep '16
|Cosaan-Seereer
|2
|South African President Jacob Zuma Must Pay Up,... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mabale MG
|1
|Two More 'High' Risk Detainees Transferred from... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mikey
|2
|Kosovo Marks Independence Day Amid Doom and Gloom (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|SunceTiKrvavo
|9
|To participate in sex movies and to become a po... (Jun '13)
|Jan '15
|pannu punjabi
|5
|Michaelle Jean new head of la Francophonie (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Education Department
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC