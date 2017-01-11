Nigeria: Dangote, Others, to Pay New ...

Nigeria: Dangote, Others, to Pay New Cement Tax in Senegal

The government of Senegal has slammed a new cement tax of $4.84 per ton of cement on the country's three cement plants run by Dangote Cement, Ciments du Sahel and Sococim. It was further learnt that the tariff increase has been attributed to a 25 percent surge in exports, although local sales have also risen slightly.

Chicago, IL

