Mangalis Hotel Group announces the Opening of Yaas Hotel Almadies
Dakar, Mangalis Hotel Group announced the opening of its first revolutionary Yaas Almadies Hotel Dakar. The first of its kind hotel in Senegal to deploy the Plug & Play solution, of pre-fabricated modular building.
