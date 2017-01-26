Malmstrom put on spot by Nigeria on EU deals with ACP countries
EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom came under fire from Nigeria on Tuesday over the state of the bloc's Economic Partnership Agreements with the developing world. Malmstrom, author and proponent of the EU's new 'ethical' 'Fair Trade for All' policy, was speaking at an event for ActionAid and the European Trade Union Syndicat in Brussels, where she was confronted by a call from the Nigerian Charge d'Affaires to renegotiate the EPA.
