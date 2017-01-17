Kaggwa named IPHRC chair

Kaggwa named IPHRC chair

The IPHRC holds two annual regular sessions, which are convened at its Secretariat in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia or in any other Member States offering to host the session The Chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission Mr Med S.K Kaggwa to head the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission Members of the IPHRC are elected by secret ballot and chosen from amongst personalities of the highest reputation, known for their high morality, integrity, impartiality and competence in matters of human rights. Other newly elected members who will work as Vice Chairpersons of the IPHRC are Dr Rashid AL Balushi from the Arab group and Dr Raihanah Binti Abdullah from the Asia group.

