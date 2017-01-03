Hissene Habre: Chad's ex-president se...

Hissene Habre: Chad's ex-president seeks to overturn verdict

Monday

His lawyers argue that the trial by a special court jointly set up by Senegal and the African Union was marred by procedural errors. Mr Habre was the first former leader to be convicted by an African Union-backed court - his case was seen as a landmark for the continent.

Chicago, IL

