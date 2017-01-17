Gambia's president-elect in Senegal '...

Gambia's president-elect in Senegal 'until his inauguration'

Sunday Read more: Yahoo!

The inauguration of The Gambia's president-elect Adama Barrow will go ahead on January 19, his spokesman insisted Sunday, as President Yahya Jammeh declared once again he would not step down by then. Jammeh has refused to cede power after disputing the result of a December 1 election won by Barrow, triggering a crisis that has led the president-elect to appeal for help from west African allies.

Chicago, IL

