Gambia's election chief flees the country after threats

DAKAR, Senegal - Relatives say Gambia's election chief has fled the country because of threats made after he declared longtime ruler Yahya Jammeh had lost last month's presidential election. Family members told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Independent Electoral Commission chairman Alieu Momarr Njai has gone to Senegal, as the political standoff deepens between Jammeh and President-elect Adama Barrow.

