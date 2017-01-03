Gambian authorities shut two radio st...

Gambian authorities shut two radio stations amid post-election crisis

Monday Jan 2

Gambian security forces closed down two private radio stations based near the capital, Banjul, the main journalists' union said on Monday, amid an escalating political crisis caused by President Yahya Jammeh's refusal to accept his election defeat. FILE PHOTO Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh attends the plenary session of the Africa-South America Summit on Margarita Island September 27, 2009.

Chicago, IL

