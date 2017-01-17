Gambia: Use of Force Imminent As Ecow...

Gambia: Use of Force Imminent As Ecowas Plans to Oust Jammeh

The refusal of out going President Yaya Jammeh of The Gambia to agree to step down honourably on January 19, 2017 following his loss of the December 1, 2016 presidential election to the coalition of opposition parties' candidate, Mr. Adam Barrow, has left the Economic Community of West African States leaders with no other option than to eject him from office by military force.

Chicago, IL

